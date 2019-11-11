Zacks: PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Given $14.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PARINGA RESOURC/S an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNRL shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on PARINGA RESOURC/S to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PARINGA RESOURC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

PNRL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 2,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

About PARINGA RESOURC/S

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

