Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. grew its position in Zillow Group by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 3,047,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,042 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,872 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,995,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,390,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.94. 57,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,240. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $51.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $135,811.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,620.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,989 shares of company stock worth $317,069. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

