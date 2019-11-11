Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of ZYME traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 364,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.44. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after buying an additional 1,795,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,453,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after buying an additional 833,333 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,200,000 after buying an additional 434,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,675,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.