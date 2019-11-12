-$0.08 EPS Expected for AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). AK Steel reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.40 price objective (up from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

NYSE:AKS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. AK Steel has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in AK Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AK Steel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in AK Steel by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

