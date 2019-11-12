$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Medpace posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

MEDP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.07. 23,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,172.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 171.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 53.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 18.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

