1,291 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.93. 223,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,645. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.49 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

