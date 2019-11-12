1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Update

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIH opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. 1347 Property Insurance has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.10.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

