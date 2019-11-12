190 Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 11,058.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,732,000 after purchasing an additional 737,024 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,488,052.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,756 shares of company stock worth $43,162,570 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.07. 109,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,729. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

