-$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will announce earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.51) and the highest is ($1.04). Wayfair posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($7.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($8.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.89) to ($2.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on W. Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.96.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,998. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.09. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $173.72.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $39,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.85 per share, with a total value of $2,306,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,445,795.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,992. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

