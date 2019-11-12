291,501 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 291,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,674,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,419,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,637,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,408,000 after buying an additional 349,230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,157,000 after buying an additional 130,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,306 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.

