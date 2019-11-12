2,995 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.52. 11,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,759. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.