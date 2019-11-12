$316.83 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report sales of $316.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.90 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $303.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $119.00 price target on OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 30,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $2,942,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,782,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Lee Cegielski sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $25,912.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $262,126.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,768 shares of company stock worth $12,987,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,593,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.