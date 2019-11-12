4,228 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

VO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.34. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,329. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $173.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

