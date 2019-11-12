$53.44 Million in Sales Expected for Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to announce $53.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.90 million. Lonestar Resources US posted sales of $57.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full year sales of $198.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $202.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $223.67 million, with estimates ranging from $209.80 million to $238.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lonestar Resources US.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million.

LONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

NASDAQ:LONE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 465,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,764. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 129.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 114,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 64,476 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.