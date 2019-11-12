$767.60 Million in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will announce sales of $767.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $764.10 million to $775.01 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $656.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $290.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.03.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,614.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900,546 shares in the company, valued at $209,016,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,610 shares of company stock worth $16,437,971. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $236.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 374.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.03 and a 200 day moving average of $215.75. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

