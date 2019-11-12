Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.09% and a negative return on equity of 205.30%.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.02.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.