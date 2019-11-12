Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Announces Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 372,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,572. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.06.

A number of research firms have commented on ADPT. William Blair assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

