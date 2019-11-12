Advance Auto Parts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,376 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,323% compared to the typical volume of 212 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $12.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.14. 4,350,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,843. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $130.09 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.65.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

