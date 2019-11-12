AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AerCap by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

NYSE AER traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. 1,043,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,504. AerCap has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

