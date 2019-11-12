Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $260.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $252.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.87.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $235.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.74 and a 200 day moving average of $218.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $149.64 and a 12 month high of $235.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

