Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Airgain posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. Airgain had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Airgain stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 119,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.98. Airgain has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Airgain by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

