Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) dropped 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.66, approximately 1,991,178 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,025,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 341,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

