Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of ALB opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $103.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at $23,383,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 543,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,271,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

