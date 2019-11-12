Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,254. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

