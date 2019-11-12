Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,515.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after buying an additional 2,993,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,660.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 625,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 127,265.7% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 445,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.27.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,043 shares of company stock worth $40,364,988. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,298.80. 1,085,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,958. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,246.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,180.49. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,323.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

