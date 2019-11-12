Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the software’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

ALTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $2,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin E. Nichols sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $84,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,855 in the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.