Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $6.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,778.00. 2,037,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,252. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,758.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,838.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $885.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $2,400.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.