Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Ambarella worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,561,000 after buying an additional 394,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,718,000 after buying an additional 627,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $3,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,474,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,190 shares of company stock worth $6,628,959 in the last 90 days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,320. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

