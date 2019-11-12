Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) Declares $0.17 Interim Dividend

Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of AMC stock traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching A$14.38 ($10.20). The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$15.34. Amcor has a 12 month low of A$12.83 ($9.10) and a 12 month high of A$16.74 ($11.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.