Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) Declares $0.17 Interim Dividend

Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.
Shares of AMC stock traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching A$14.38 ($10.20). The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$15.34. Amcor has a 12 month low of A$12.83 ($9.10) and a 12 month high of A$16.74 ($11.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87.
Amcor Company Profile
Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.
