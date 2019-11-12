American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFIN. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Lisa Kabnick acquired 14,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,052.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

