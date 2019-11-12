American Financial Group Inc (AFG) to Issue None Dividend of $1.80 on November 25th

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) declared a None dividend on Monday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

AFG traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 242,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.04. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,207,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $1,629,600.00. Insiders sold 157,659 shares of company stock worth $16,533,319 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

