American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIG. William Blair raised shares of American International Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.20.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.41. 2,738,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,565. American International Group has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,710,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,272 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,082 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,444,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.