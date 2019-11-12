American Premium Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of American Premium Water Corp (OTCMKTS:HIPH) traded down 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 1,264,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,607,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About American Premium Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH)

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

