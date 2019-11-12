American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on APEI. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of APEI stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $374.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

