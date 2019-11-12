American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in American Tower were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,512,000 after buying an additional 607,026 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in American Tower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,477,000 after buying an additional 351,686 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Tower by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,061,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,562,000 after buying an additional 331,035 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $207.73. 760,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.20 and a 200-day moving average of $213.55. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $150.66 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.79.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $14,078,427.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,524 shares of company stock worth $31,726,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

