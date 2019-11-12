American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,291,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.60.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.40. 51,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $85.89 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

