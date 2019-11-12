AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,084,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4,454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,907,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,789 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,565,000.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLD. ValuEngine lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

COLD stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.78%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

