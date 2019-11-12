Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Major Shareholder Sells $65,900.00 in Stock

Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brigade Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,276 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $165,810.56.

OTCMKTS:AMPY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. 225,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,361. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. Amplify Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

