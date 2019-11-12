Analysts Expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 849,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,779,786.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 359,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,842,110.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $706,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $2,859,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Fastly has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43.

