Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post $8.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.72 billion and the highest is $9.03 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $8.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $33.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.84 billion to $34.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.48 billion to $36.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.08.

NYSE:NOC opened at $350.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.90. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $383.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

