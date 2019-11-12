Analysts Expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce $3.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 million and the highest is $4.61 million. XOMA reported sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $21.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $22.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.56 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $16.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other XOMA news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 3,829 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $84,084.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,384 shares in the company, valued at $228,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $95,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares in the company, valued at $484,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,459 shares of company stock worth $374,142. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 18.9% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 41,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,432. XOMA has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $210.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.