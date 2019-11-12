Analysts Set Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Price Target at $194.25

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $190.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

AON stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.38. The stock had a trading volume of 596,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,892. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.69. AON has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. AON’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

In related news, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,175. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

