Analysts Set TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) PT at $12.07

Shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TapImmune in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other TapImmune news, insider Peter L. Hoang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 270,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,929. The firm has a market cap of $176.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. TapImmune has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.85 and a current ratio of 16.85.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

