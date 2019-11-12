Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading Up 5.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) was up 5.6% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.19, approximately 381,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 170,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Specifically, insider Joseph E. Mcneely bought 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $50,117.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $319,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANDE. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Andersons from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Andersons in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Andersons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 189.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Andersons Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Andersons by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,032 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth $1,558,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

