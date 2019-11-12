Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.08.

BUD traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.08. 1,099,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,523. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

