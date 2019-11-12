Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2019 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2019 – Anika Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BWS Financial. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Anika Therapeutics was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Sidoti. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2019 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2019 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

9/24/2019 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/24/2019 – Anika Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

9/23/2019 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ANIK traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $60.45. 6,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,976. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $110,806.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn R. Larsen sold 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $249,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,156. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $332,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $212,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $415,000. BTIM Corp. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 40.9% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 371,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 107,675 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

