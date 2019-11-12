AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPF. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPF opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. AppFolio Inc has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $482,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $1,493,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,543. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

