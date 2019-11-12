Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,034. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $856,856.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

