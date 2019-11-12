Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 325,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director James S. Scibetta acquired 22,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $87,060.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQST opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $18.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.