Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00008644 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, AirSwap and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $23.01 million and approximately $40,507.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00236264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.01505483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00140872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,268,012 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, Liqui, AirSwap, IDEX, GOPAX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

